Groceryshop Reveals Keynote Speakers for September Conference

Groceryshop, the event geared toward grocery and CPG brands, has revealed the keynote speaker lineup for its 2023 conference taking place Sept. 19-21 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The annual Groceryshop conference brings together more than 5,000 attendees; more than 1,700 retailers and brands across grocery, CPG, convenience, beauty and more; and 175 speakers to offer insights into the ever-evolving grocery landscape.

[Read more: "Progressive Grocer Reimagines Annual Event by Launching Grocery Impact"]

Groceryshop 2023 keynote speakers include:

Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO, Kroger

Monica McGurk, CEO, Tropicana Brands and Mainstream, Tropicana

Esi Eggleston Bracey, President, Unilever USA, and CEO, Personal Care, Unilever North America, Unilever

JJ Fleeman, CEO, Ahold Delhaize USA

Alanna McDonald, President, Mars Pet Nutrition North America, Mars Petcare

Donna Tweeten, President, Hy-Vee

Aaron Wiese, President, Hy-Vee

Seth Goldman, Co-Founder and CEO, Eat the Change

Ben McKean, Founder and CEO, Hungryroot

Heather Wallace, CEO, Curology

Kat Schneider, Founder and CEO, Ritual

Women make up nearly half of Groceryshop 2023’s speaker lineup and one-third of confirmed speakers represent diverse groups.

This year, Groceryshop will also launch Meetup, the world’s largest meetings program for the grocery and CPG industry, to facilitate 25,000 curated one-to-one meetings between attendees. More than 20,000 meetings were requested by Groceryshop attendees in just the first 24 hours after the platform went live on Aug. 28.

"For the first time ever, the entire Groceryshop community has the opportunity to use our incredible tech platform to request a bespoke schedule of meetings tailored to their exact collaboration requirements," said Sophie Wawro, global president, Groceryshop. “These aren’t just speculative connections. Every single one of the 25,000 meetings taking place will be double opt-in, meaning the people sitting on both sides of the table will be there because they recognize the potential of that connection to be transformative to their business.”

Meetup is open to all Groceryshop attendees at no additional cost to provide access to efficient networking and collaboration opportunities across all business needs. To participate in Meetup, attendees need to get their ticket and complete the pre-event registration process leading up to the event.

A event of London-based Hyve Group plc, Groceryshop produces online and offline events for innovation in grocery and CPG, covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages, along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. These events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models.