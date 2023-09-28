Advertisement
09/28/2023
Sponsored Content

Grocery Year in Review and '24 Outlook

REGISTER NOW

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 2:00 PM EDT

In this webinar, we will break down the latest location data to understand which trends drove grocery performance throughout the year, which chains are seeing the strongest results, and which are struggling to keep up amid a challenging economic climate. From the innovations driving visits to the effects of shifts in consumer patterns, we will analyze the biggest stories impacting grocery success.

Grocery 2023 Lookback - Placer.ai Webinar Speaker Headshots

REGISTER NOW!

 

 

Sponsored By:

Placer.ai Logo

 

 

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement