09/28/2023
Sponsored Content
Grocery Year in Review and '24 Outlook
REGISTER NOW
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 2:00 PM EDT
In this webinar, we will break down the latest location data to understand which trends drove grocery performance throughout the year, which chains are seeing the strongest results, and which are struggling to keep up amid a challenging economic climate. From the innovations driving visits to the effects of shifts in consumer patterns, we will analyze the biggest stories impacting grocery success.