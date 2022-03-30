Grocery Tech: A Look at the Past Century’s Innovations

Bonacci, who went on to become VP of marketing at Delray Beach, Fla.-based S&H Greenpoints, also highlights the huge impact that personalized coupons had once they were introduced as an incentive tied to loyalty programs. “That was the critical turning point, when the adoption rate of consumers using loyalty cards really picked up,” he recounts. “We knew that rewarding consumers for what they buy would make a difference in the industry. Then the whole industry adopted personalized coupons, and we eventually went to the online and digital versions that we have today.”

Self-Checkout

Another big tech development during the 1990s was the advent of self-checkout systems, which essentially let shoppers do the scanning themselves. Dr. Howard Schneider is credited with developing the first self-checkout, which he called “the service robot.” It was installed in 1992 at a Price Chopper Supermarket in New York. NCR soon followed with prototypes of self-checkout machines.

“I’ll never forget the day I was in Kroger and we were asking, ‘Why self-checkout?’” recalls Bonacci. “And we were told it was all about giving shoppers the convenience. Back then, we were looking at how to make shopping more convenient for customers, especially those who were just purchasing one to 10 items. They wanted to get in and out of the store, and many of them saw grocery shopping as a chore.”

Media Usage and the Internet

Bonacci notes that some of today’s younger consumers don’t mind shopping as much, and instead see it as more of a sensory, explorational experience. In his estimation, the evolution of media — specifically cooking shows and channels — has been a big influence on how people experience the supermarket.

“People in the younger generations look at grocery shopping more as an opportunity to experience things, to see what’s coming out,” he notes. “We used to have only three TV stations, but that progressed into having multiple channels. And then came shows like ‘Iron Chef’ and dedicated channels like Food Network, and that made cooking at home and trying new ingredients cool. People started aspiring to be chefs in their own homes, and that gave way to the grocery industry becoming more exciting.”

Of course, television eventually gave way to the internet in becoming consumers’ major source of entertainment, information and advertising. Bonacci recalls that grocers initially began to develop company websites to provide information back in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Then came online shopping. “At first, it was just a certain selection of items available to consumers,” he says. “Then, once technology got even better, it evolved to include all the items in the store. So you went from about 12,000 items to potentially 40,000. That was the main result of what Amazon brought to the table. We recognized that it was a different game that the industry had to evolve to.”