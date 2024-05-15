Grocery Prices Fall in April

In news that’s worthy of an exclamation point, the latest government data shows a decrease in food-at-home prices and bump in grocery sales during April.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), grocery inflation dipped 0.2% last month, even as the overall CPI rose a 0.3% during the period. Within the food-at-home arena, three of the six major indexes posted decreases: meats, poultry, fish and eggs (-0.7%), fruits and vegetables (-0.8%) and nonalcoholic beverages (-0.2%).

Some categories did experience slight inflation. The CPI for cereals and bakery products went up 0.6% in April following a 0.9% decline in March. The index for dairy and related products edged a scant 0.1% higher last month, as did the “other” food at home index.

In comparison, restaurant prices continued on an upwards trajectory. BLS reported that the food-away-from-home CPI increased 0.3% in April, the same rate as the prior month.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau reported the latest advance monthly sales data on the same day. Adjusted retail sales at grocery stores rose from nearly $73.8 billion in March to $74.2 billion in April, a 0.6% uptick. For the first four months of 2024, overall grocery sales came in 1.5% higher compared to 2023.