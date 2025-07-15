Grocery Inflation Ticks Up Again in June

The temperatures aren’t the only thing that are sizzling this summer: the latest Consumer Price Index data shows that inflation came in warm for June. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), overall inflation rose 0.3% from May and is up 2.7% year over year (YoY).

The stubborn nature of inflation was evident in the grocery sector, too. Food-at-home prices ticked up 0.3% last month, the same rate as April to May. That’s a hair lower than the 0.4% bump in away-from-home prices in June.

Once again, it was an up-down kind of dynamic in grocery as the first full month of summer got underway. Three of the six major grocery indexes rose in June, while three decreased.

Shoppers paid more for nonalcoholic beverages (+1.4%), fruits and vegetables (+0.9%) and “other” food at home (+0.2%) last month. Notable shelf tag increases included coffee (+2.2%) and citrus fruits (+2.3%).