Grocery Inflation Ticks Up Again in June

CPI for food at home increases both monthly and yearly, as elevation dynamic continues
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
CPI June
(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, released July 15, 2025)

The temperatures aren’t the only thing that are sizzling this summer: the latest Consumer Price Index data shows that inflation came in warm for June. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), overall inflation rose 0.3% from May and is up 2.7% year over year (YoY).

The stubborn nature of inflation was evident in the grocery sector, too. Food-at-home prices ticked up 0.3% last month, the same rate as April to May. That’s a hair lower than the 0.4% bump in away-from-home prices in June. 

Once again, it was an up-down kind of dynamic in grocery as the first full month of summer got underway. Three of the six major grocery indexes rose in June, while three decreased.

Shoppers paid more for nonalcoholic beverages (+1.4%), fruits and vegetables (+0.9%) and “other” food at home (+0.2%) last month. Notable shelf tag increases included coffee (+2.2%) and citrus fruits (+2.3%).

There was some relief in other categories. The CPI for cereals and bakery products dropped 0.2% after a 1.1% increase in May. The index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs declined a slight 0.1%, as a 2% increase in beef prices offset at 7.4% drop in egg prices. The dairy and related products index went down by 0.3% during that period. 

On a 12-month basis, grocery inflation is 2.4% higher, continuing the ongoing elevation of prices that’s marked much of the past few years. The categories with the greatest YoY rate include meats, poultry, fish and eggs (+5.6%) and nonalcoholic beverages (+4.4%). 

