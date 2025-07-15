Grocery Inflation Ticks Up Again in June
CPI for food at home increases both monthly and yearly, as elevation dynamic continues
There was some relief in other categories. The CPI for cereals and bakery products dropped 0.2% after a 1.1% increase in May. The index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs declined a slight 0.1%, as a 2% increase in beef prices offset at 7.4% drop in egg prices. The dairy and related products index went down by 0.3% during that period.
On a 12-month basis, grocery inflation is 2.4% higher, continuing the ongoing elevation of prices that’s marked much of the past few years. The categories with the greatest YoY rate include meats, poultry, fish and eggs (+5.6%) and nonalcoholic beverages (+4.4%).