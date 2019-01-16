Grocers Take Aim Against Opioids

The United States is facing an unprecedented opioid epidemic that has become a public health emergency. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 2.1 million people in this country struggle with an opioid-use disorder, while 116 people die from opioid-related drug overdoses every day, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

This widespread issue demands grass-roots community action, and grocery chains are stepping up their efforts to involve their pharmacists in the fight against opioid abuse through programs to educate consumers, methods to control access to unused opioids, and making available drugs that can combat overdoses.

“As trusted health care professionals, pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage their patients on this critical issue,” says John Parker, SVP of communications for the Arlington, Va.-based Healthcare Distribution Alliance, a national organization representing primary pharmaceutical distributors. “Allied Against Opioid Abuse (AAOA) commissioned a poll that showed many patients do not know about prescription opioid safety, but would like to learn more from their pharmacist. We are working with our pharmacy partners to make sure pharmacists have tools and resources to educate their patients about the rights, risks and responsibilities associated with these pain medications.”

Launched in February 2018, AAOA created the AAOA Pharmacy Toolkit to help pharmacists navigate difficult but important conversations to help prevent opioid abuse and misuse.

“More than 9 million customers visit our family of stores every day, providing us the opportunity to influence and educate about the opioid epidemic and how we can partner to solve the epidemic,” notes Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health for the Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. “In 2019, we are requiring our pharmacists to take 3-plus hours of opioid education, ranging in topic from helping patients with addictions, to reviewing acute and chronic pain management guidelines, to pathways on safer opioid use. Additionally, pharmacy technicians will also be required to participate in select opioid education programs.” Kroger partnered with Washington, D.C.-based education technology company EverFi in 2018 to provide a computer-based program available to high school students in nine cities. Aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national health education standards and state academic standards, the program teaches students how to properly read a prescription drug label, as well as communicating the dangers of misusing prescription medications. “In the 2018-19 school year, we expect more than 13,500 students to receive this training,” says Lindholz.