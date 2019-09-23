A Grocer's Hierarchy of Needs

Anyone who has worked in business long enough – no matter which sector – understands the value of models for growth, or what consultants more technically refer to as frameworks.

In the wayback, the Boston Consulting Group introduced the “Experience Curve,” which for some time helped businesses understand what challenges they might face entering new markets while defending markets where they were already dominant.

Gartner later introduced “Magic Quadrant,” a simple visual template for positioning companies in a wide range of markets (mostly technology) according to two measures: their ability to execute and the completeness of their vision.

Models and frameworks enable a large swath of companies – not just clear market leaders – to agree on what they must do to compete. But, alas, models and frameworks are almost always imperfect. The funny thing about simplicity is that what makes it so great – stripping away excess from structure – is what makes it weak in the final analysis: applying it uncritically can be detrimental.

The idea of models and frameworks for growth came up with a colleague in a discussion recently about the retail industry, where I have worked most of my professional life. The reality is that there really isn’t one. But the deeper we got into the discussion, the more we realized that there is a model for growth that might very well serve grocers well, but it comes from another world. And it comes, of course, with its own limitations. That said, it might be very useful.

The model’s strengths

I am talking about the famed 20th-century psychologist Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Anyone who has taken an introductory class in psychology knows the model. Based on a seminal paper – "A Theory of Human Motivation" – it articulates the tasks that any human must take to realize his or her potential.