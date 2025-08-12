Grocers’ Guide to Robotics

Robotics and automation are proliferating throughout the food retail industry, from shelf intelligence and automated picking systems to robot floor scrubbers, last-mile delivery and beyond. Not only are robots making associates’ jobs easier, but they’re also upping the ante on operational efficiency and helping to streamline the overall supply chain.

“Robotics enables grocers to meet rising operational demands while controlling costs,” explains Faizan Sheikh, co-founder and head of customer success at Kitchener, Ontario-based Avidbots. “Tight margins, labor shortages and ‘winning back retail’ against e-commerce leave little room for inefficiency.”

Indeed, robotic solutions have made it easier for grocers to scale automation and alleviate the burden on associates, notes Brad Bogolea, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Simbe. “By equipping store teams with always-on inventory data and AI-powered recommendations, robotics are redefining store operations and enabling smarter decision-making at every level,” he explains.