Grocers Gain With Gas Amid Commuting Chaos

Pandemic-related shifts in purchasing behavior have extended to the way consumers buy fuel at retailers, according to the new Motor Fuels Index from The NPD Group.

As Americans commuted less for work and reduced daily activities over the past 14 months, they decreased fuel-buying visits and, when they did hit the pumps, they filled up more and stocked up on household items and groceries.

The research found that overall visits among fuel buyers at retail dropped from an average of 4.2 per month in 2019 to 3.6 in 2020, but the average number of gallons per buyer increased slightly. At the same time, these high-volume retailers saw significant market share gains attributed to more one-stop

shopping.

"The pandemic has upped the ante on the importance of the consumer experience across all of retail, and the motor fuels market is experiencing this shift as fuel buyers look to get more from their shopping trips," said Nathan Shipley, automotive analyst at Port Washington, New York-based NPD. "While there will be an evolution as the consumer enters the next stage of normal, pandemic-driven behaviors will continue to play a role in motor fuel purchase decisions."

Heading into road trip season and with continuing restrictions in many states, such one-stop shopping is expected to continue as consumers buy fuel and groceries and use other services at fuel stations, such as ATMs and fast food.