Grocers Are Raising the Bar on Takeout Packaging

Supermarkets are bidding farewell to leaky takeout soup containers with typed adhesive labels. Not only is this generic packaging messy and unaesthetic, it also doesn’t show contents or highlight ingredients. Additionally, these containers may not survive the microwave or freezer. And they make soup look like the least appetizing food in the fresh prepared food department. While other items in the department may look a bit more enticing, their traditional packaging also leaves much to be desired.

Grocers have been raising the bar on prepared food packaging, however. Rather than generic containers, they’re using vessels with custom pre-printed labels that highlight attributes and make branded statements. Packaging has become leak- and tamper-proof, affording more safety and stability during transport. Many items can be reheated in the same container. And more containers are biodegradable or appropriate for curbside recycling programs.

“Packaging plays a significant role and has come a long way in terms of technology,” says Irma Randles, marketing manager, fresh food to go at ProAmpac, in Cincinnati. “Consumers shop with their eyes. Packaging is sometimes an afterthought. But the right packaging has an impact on overall food quality.”

Jonna Parker, team lead for fresh at Chicago-based Circana (formerly IRI), notes that the prepared food section has transformed itself more dramatically than any other area.

“This department has changed how food is reaching consumers’ carts,” adds Parker. “Retailers can be more standardized and creative. They can communicate with visuals on packaging or heating instructions. They can make a brand family. When you just had that white label with a code, you couldn’t communicate well.”