Greg Gregerson Receives AGA’s Spirit of Alabama Award

The Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) has presented Peter “Greg” Gregerson, president and CEO of Gadsden-based Gregerson’s Foods and Pharmacy Inc., with the Spirit of Alabama award in recognition of his lifetime of work in the grocery industry. Gregerson received the award at AGA’s 2021 Annual Convention this summer.

“Greg Gregerson has worked tirelessly for the grocery community and the AGA in his over 50-year career,” said Ellie Taylor, president of Birmingham-based AGA. “He is incredibly involved in his community and Alabama’s food industry by serving on numerous boards and holding many leadership positions as an advocate to the industry. He is a staunch supporter of the Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign, which educates consumers on products made, manufactured, produced or headquartered in our great state. I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

Gregerson is also the managing member of the real estate management company, Gregerson’s Properties LLC, and managing member of Gregerson’s most recent endeavor, Cash Saver of Gadsden, as well as of the newly converted Gregerson’s Cash Saver, in Piedmont.

He joined the AGA board of directors in 1993 and served as chairman in 1999 and 2015. Gregerson’s other board memberships include those of the Food Marketing Institute, the Alabama Retail Association, the WinSouth Credit Union, the Gadsden Etowah Chamber of Commerce, the Zamora Shrine Center, Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, S.C., the Alabama Small Business Commission, and the Gadsden Etowah Industrial Development Authority.

Among his past awards are the AGA Retailer of the Year Award, the Community Impact Award from the Gadsden Chamber of Commerce, Retailer of the Year from the Alabama Retail Association, the Paul Harris Fellow Award from the Rotary Club, and the Spirit of America Award, the highest award given by the National Grocers Association.

Established in 2006, the AGA Spirit of Alabama Award honors key industry and community leaders who have been actively involved in and shown dedication to and passion for the food industry. These individuals also support the Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign.

Fellow Alabama independent grocer Jimmy Wright, president of Wright’s Market, in Opelika, recently received NGA’s Clarence G. Adamy Great American Award, the trade organization’s highest honor for government relations.