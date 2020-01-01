Greenbar Distillery Canned Cocktails

Greenbar Distillery, Los Angeles’ first distillery since Prohibition and maker of the world’s largest portfolio of organic spirits, has introduced two lines of canned craft cocktails. The line, which augments the company’s existing Spritz canned cocktails, consists of three highballs and two nonalcoholic bitters and sodas: Single Malt Whiskey+Soda, a meticulously balanced highball made with Greenbar’s 3-year-old single malt whiskey, a touch of ginger liqueur and apple bitters, and canned at 7% alcohol by volume (ABV); Coastal Rum+Cola, a dry, spicy take on the tropical favorite, made with Greenbar’s silver and spiced rums and house-made cola, and canned at 7% ABV; City Gin+Tonic, based on L.A.’s bold and spicy food scene, made with Greenbar’s Bright gin and house-made tonic, and canned at 8% ABV; nonalcoholic Lavender Bitters+Soda, made with Greenbar’s lavender bitters and lush rooibos tea; and nonalcoholic Orange Bitters+Soda, made with Greenbar’s orange bitters and smoked tea. All are available now at retail stores in 20 states, with a broader rollout planned for late summer. Greenbar leveraged its extensive portfolio of USDA-certified organic spirits and bitters, along with lessons learned from a long history of working with bartenders, to develop these complex cocktails, with full nutritional information featured on each can, and a tree planted for every case sold. The cocktails come in 12-ounce 4-packs for a suggested retail price of $14.99 for the highballs, and $9.99 for the nonalcoholic bitters and sodas. Greenbar is also currently producing hand sanitizer to help protect front-line workers.