Green Spoon Sales, Shelvspace Team on Software

Green Spoon Sales, a female-founded and family-owned natural food and beverage brokerage focusing on emerging consumer packaged goods, has joined forces with Shelvspace, a provider of predictive retail execution technology, to release Green Spoon Basin powered by Shelvspace, a new-to-market data process software created to support national retailers and brands through each stage of the brokerage process.

According to the companies, the software will enable real-time communication among brands, retailers and brokers, employing high-speed cloud technology. It will also allow various types of information to flow seamlessly through a single platform, harmonizing retailers’ day-to-day operations. Shelvspace technology aims to improve the omnichannel experience for Green Spoon’s brand partners and retailers.

“A good firm is one that adapts to the latest innovation and technology available to them, and with Green Spoon Basin powered by Shelvspace, we are now able to provide national brands and retailers with the tools they need for increased transparency in their daily operations,” said Kari Pedriana, CEO and founder of Boulder, Colorado-based Green Spoon. “Technology is the future, and by implementing disruptive ideas in every facet of our operations, we are opening doors to even more innovation and asserting ourselves as a forward-thinking retail brokerage.”

“We at Shelvspace are thrilled to work with Green Spoon Sales to incorporate industry-leading technology into the retail environment, which has traditionally been a mature sector,” noted Chad Tornabeni, CPO and co-founder of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company. “By working together to introduce revolutionary ideas to everyday functions in communication and distribution, we are looking forward to the continued innovation and modernization this technology will bring.”

Last December, Green Spoon entered into a partnership with The Stable, a Minneapolis-based commerce agency that supports consumer brands across brick and mortar, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, enabling the two companies to leverage their combined retail distribution access for innovative consumer brands.