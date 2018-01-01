Press enter to search
Close search

Green Giant Harvest Protein Bowls

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Green Giant Harvest Protein Bowls

Green Giant's new Harvest Protein Bowls are plant-forward meals that blend flavorful vegetables and whole grains. Available in four varieties – California Style, Asian Style, Southwest Style and Italian Style – each one contains 12 to 14 grams of protein; includes such whole grains as quinoa, lentils, ancient grains and more; is vegetarian; and contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Each frozen bowl microwaves in fewer than six minutes and retails for a suggested $3.99.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Braxton Brewing Vive Hard Seltzer