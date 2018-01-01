Green Giant Harvest Protein Bowls

Green Giant's new Harvest Protein Bowls are plant-forward meals that blend flavorful vegetables and whole grains. Available in four varieties – California Style, Asian Style, Southwest Style and Italian Style – each one contains 12 to 14 grams of protein; includes such whole grains as quinoa, lentils, ancient grains and more; is vegetarian; and contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Each frozen bowl microwaves in fewer than six minutes and retails for a suggested $3.99.