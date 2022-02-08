The Greater Goods Cookies, Crackers and Biscotti

The Greater Goods Snacking Co., a wholesome, clean-label, mission-driven snack brand, has entered the U.S. market with three almond flour-based product lines – crackers, cookies and biscotti – made with grain-free and vegan ingredients. According to the company, Greater Goods is the only U.S. brand offering certified-organic almond-flour based products and the world’s first commercially available grain-free biscotti. The cracker varieties are Tangy Tomato & Basil, Caramelized Onion, and Sea Salt, while the cookie product line consists of Cinnamon Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip and Chai Spice flavors, and the biscotti flavors are Orange Cranberry, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and Double Dark Chocolate Pistachio. All Greater Goods products are paleo-friendly, gluten-free, plant-based and free from several common allergens. Greater Goods products retail for a suggested $4.99 per 4.25-ounce box of crackers or cookies, or $5.49 per 4-ounce box of biscotti, with prices varying by location. True to its brand name, Greater Goods is committed to doing the greatest amount of good for the greatest amount of people, starting with its bakery employees: 72% of its workforce are women in India, a country where the female labor participation rate is just 19%.