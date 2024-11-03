Great River Milling Long Grain Rice

Enrich Foods, a Columbia Grain International company, is rolling out nationally certified climate-friendly rice from U.S. farms under the Great River Milling brand. This is the first consumer product funded by USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities initiative to arrive on store shelves. Grown and produced in America’s heartland, climate-friendly rice represents a game-changing advance in sustainable farming. Attendees at Natural Products Expo West can learn more about Great River Milling Long Grain White Rice and Long Grain Brown Rice at Expo West, ahead of which the former product has been named a 2024 NEXTY award finalist. In partnership with AgriCapture, an agricultural technology company that provides climate change solutions, and USDA funding, Columbia Grain International plans to bring 50 million pounds of domestically grown Climate-Friendly Certified rice to households across the country in 2024. According to AgriCapture, the rice’s growing process reduces greenhouse-gas emissions by 60% to 95%, reduces water use by up to 33%; improves soil health and promotes carbon sequestration; reduces heavy metals (inherent in traditional rice growing); and has inorganic arsenic levels that are 33% less than conventional rice. Great River Milling Long Grain White Rice and Brown Rice is now available for consumer purchase on Amazon and will be on store shelves early this year. A 32-ounce package of white or brown rice retails for a suggested $4.99. The Enrich Foods portfolio also includes the Balanced Bushel line of premium dry beans and pulses and the Great River Milling brand of organic flour, beans and pulses.