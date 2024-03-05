Grabango Hires Finance Vet as CFO

John Hyun has joined checkout-free technology provider Grabango as CFO, bringing decades of software industry finance and operations experience to his latest position. Hyun has led various financing, IPO, and M&A deals representing $6 billion-plus in value.

“John has deep expertise in finance and deal-making and has driven impressive results across an array of businesses spanning analytics, legal tech, ad tech and gaming” said Will Glaser, founder and CEO of Berkeley, Calif.-based Grabango. “I am thrilled John is joining our team. He’ll play a critical role as we scale Grabango globally and prepare for the next stage.”

[RELATED: Schnucks Makes Changes to Self-Checkout Chainwide]

Providing checkout-free tech to such retailers as Chevron, Circle K, Chilean convenience store chain Copec and 7-Eleven, Grabango uses computer vision to identify every item in the store and to know where each is at all times. This enables shoppers to bypass the line. According to Grabango, retailers using its solution don’t have to make any changes to a store’s planograms or products, and the technology is installed without any store disruption or effect on customers.

“Grabango’s checkout-free technology is changing the game, providing a first-of-its-kind approach to streamlining the checkout experience,” noted Hyun. “Retail is a thin-margin business. By automating the checkout process, Grabango drives significant ROI for retailers by increasing top-line revenue while reducing operating costs. I’m excited to join this rocket ship of a company – my software and retailer experiences align closely with Grabango’s business goals, and the team is extraordinary.”

Hyun comes to Grabango from Mode Analytics, a San Francisco-based software-as-a-service analytics provider, where as CFO, he headed finance and corporate development, expanded the company internationally through M&A, and led the sale of the company for more than $200 million. Before that, Hyun was VP finance at Rocket Lawyer, an SaaS legal tech company, and YuMe, a video advertising technology provider, where he helped lead IPO readiness. He also has experience as an investment and corporate banker with such clients as Kroger, US Foods, Nike, and Harry & David.