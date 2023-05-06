Goya Red Enchilada Sauce

In a bid to expand and generate sales beyond the ethnic aisle of the supermarket, Goya Foods, America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, has introduced Goya Enchilada Red Sauce, a unique ready-to-use product made with sea salt. Consumers can keep it on hand in the pantry to easily make authentic enchiladas or add Mexican flavor to favorite dishes. Its mild flavor guarantees wide appeal. The item comes in two sizes: A 8-ounce can retailing for 99 cents and a 1-pound, 12-ounce can retailing for $3.39.