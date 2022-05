Goya’s Frozen Churros are sweet treats that come ready to eat in minutes, with no frying required. Made with four simple ingredients, they can be enjoyed at any time, either as a snack or a dessert. The product line is ready in just five minutes and comes in three flavors: Sugar and Cinnamon, Chocolate, and Dulce de Leche. The Latin treat – one of fastest-growing dessert options on menus today – retails for a suggested $4.99 per 10.6-ounce package of 12 churros.