Offering refreshing flavors – Original, Guava, Mango, Passion Fruit and Pink Grapefruit – amid delicate bubbles, Goya Fontenova Sparkling Spring Water quenches thirst without any calories or sugar. Additionally, the kosher, vegan beverage contains no caffeine, carbs, gluten, other sweeteners or sodium. The product’s sleek premium can design is equally suited to convenient on-the-go refreshment as to any type of social occasion. A 6-pack of 12-fluid-ounce cans retails for a suggested $3.89.