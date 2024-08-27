Goodles Deluxe Mac and Cheese Line

Having already reimagined boxed mac and cheese, Goodles has done it again with the launch of a deluxe mac and cheese line in two classic flavors. The humorously named Ched Over Heels and Shell We Dance varieties combine indulgent taste with a more nutrient-packed noodle and are the only deluxe macs on the market to earn the Clean Label Project’s highest Purity Award. Creamy Ched Over Heels tastes like the squeezy-cheese mac that most of us grew up with, while rich, silky Shell We Dance features an aged white cheddar sauce over shell pasta. Both macs have a low glycemic index, along with a whopping 16 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber per serving. A 9-ounce box of either deluxe variety retails for a suggested $4.99.