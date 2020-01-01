Press enter to search
Created by Justin Guilbert and Douglas Riboud, founders of the Harmless Harvest brand of coconut waters and dairy alternatives, Goodfish is a 100% traceable wild Alaska sockeye crispy salmon-skin snack that aims to propel sustainable seafood into mass-market culture. The item reclaims previously discarded salmon skins to create an innovative better-for-you snack that also has a conscience. “Goodfish demonstrates that innovation, transparency and progressive practices in the seafood industry can and must go beyond a niche appeal and tip into the mainstream,” noted Riboud. The highly nutritious, functional product is packed with 800 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acid to support heart health and health blood pressure; 7 grams of clean fish protein; 2,600 marine collagen to support skin, hair, nail, bone and joint health; zero carbs; and only 90 calories. Goodfish retails for a suggested $2.99 per 0.5-ounce bag.

 

