good2grow Snackers

Kid-focused brandgood2grow, already known for its better-for-you beverages, has now introduced Snackers, its first foray into the food category. In common with good2grow’s beverages, Snackers combine fun (collectable licensed character tops from Disney, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Comcast Universal and more) and nutrition (wholesome ingredients). The product consists of baked oat and wheat crackers in two child-friendly flavors, Cinnamon and Chocolate. A 2-ounce single-serve cup with a reclosable lid has a suggested retail price of $5.99 for either variety. Snackers are currently available at select regional retailers, with national distribution slated for spring 2023.