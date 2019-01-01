The Good Stuff Rinse-Off Shampoo, Conditioners

The Good Stuff is a new hair care range that rethinks the traditional rinse-off conditioner. The products comprise one sulfate-free shampoo and six no-rinse conditioners that vary in format to address different hair types and damage levels. The conditioners don't requiring rinsing out, so all the fast-absorbing formulas contained in them can sink into strands throughout the day – like a facial moisturizer, but for hair. To use, simply apply one of the conditioners to towel-dried, freshly cleansed hair and style as usual for nourished, shiny strands. In addition to being sulfate-free, The Good Stuff is vegan, free of parabens and dyes, and packaged in 100 percent recycled bottles. Each bottle retails for a suggested $7.99.