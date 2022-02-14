Fuel mindful shoppers with healthy snacks that taste good. Good Source Snacks® Ancient Grains are filled with superfoods and ancient grains sealed in heart-healthy chocolate. On-trend ingredients and bold packaging are jumping in shoppers’ carts. Consumers are snacking more and Good Source Snacks hits on the hottest trends: Portion controlled, functional benefits and low in sugar. These low-calorie snacks satisfy with a crunch, formulated with a proprietary blend of ancient grains and high cocoa mass chocolate infused with omega 3 and 6 oils.

Good Source Snacks was first to market with dayparted functional snacks and continued to innovate through COVID to develop the new Ancient Grains heart healthy formula. With the news that many are gaining weight, the team wanted to develop a low-calorie snack with a crunch to help consumers snack healthy. All Good Source Snacks are all natural, non-GMO, gluten free and Fair Trade. It’s all good…It’s Good Source.