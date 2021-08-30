Good PLANeT Foods Plant-Based Cheese Wedges

Good PLANeT Foods , a creator of premium plant-based allergen-free cheeses, has unveiled first-to-market snackable Plant-Based Cheese Wedges. Crafted with real, sustainable ingredients, including coconut oil and plant proteins, the creamy, convenient wedges are vegan; dairy-, gluten-, soy- and lactose-free; Certified Non-GMO; and Keto Certified, and come in Original; spicy, melt-worthy Pepper Jack; and Smoked Gouda varieties. A 4-ounce pack with six individually wrapped wedges of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.