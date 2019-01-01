Developed at the Food for Health Science Center at Sweden’s Lund University, and brought to the United States by Good Idea Inc., a California subsidiary of Swedish food and biotech company Aventure AB, the Good Idea Drinks line offers an attractive alternative to sugary sodas by actively helping the body handle the carbs and sugar from ordinary meals. The sparkling beverage enables consumers to stay energized without adding calories as they avoid post-meal crashes and sugar cravings. Containing a unique blend of five amino acids, Good Idea is the only mealtime beverage on the U.S. market that contains a significant amount of the essential mineral chromium, which has been clinically proved to reduce the blood sugar response after a meal. The all-natural, zero-sugar, zero-sweetener, zero-calorie and zero-caffeine product line comes in Lemon-Lime, Orange-Mango and Dragon Fruit flavors, with a 12-ounce can retailing for a suggested $2.69.