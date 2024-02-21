Good Housekeeping Names Top Consumer Products Helping the Planet

Good Housekeeping is out with its 2024 Sustainable Innovation Awards, featuring eco-friendly products across a range of categories, including food and beverage, parenting, cleaning, home essentials, personal care and apparel. This is the fifth year that Good Housekeeping has bestowed the awards, which are based on feedback from a panel of judges evaluating criteria such as energy, water and waste reduction, recyclability, transparency of claims and corporate responsibility efforts.

In addition to evaluating claims and product attributes, Good Housekeeping teams tested items “in real life.” The judges used the products to assess ease of use, comfort, functionality of packaging, durability and product efficacy, the magazine reported.

Dole Organic Fair Trade Certified Pineapples were among the winners in the food category. The fruit is grown year-round in Costa Rica according to stringent social, environmental and economic standards. “We’re honored that our Organic Fair Trade Pineapples have been named a Good Housekeeping 2024 Sustainable Innovation Awards winner,” said William Goldfield, director of corporate communications at Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Dole.

Other winners include the following products: