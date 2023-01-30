Dairy farmer-founded In Good Hands recently launched its first products, Nacho Cheese Protein Puffs and White Cheddar Protein Puffs, last month at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas. Featuring 12 grams of milk protein, the gluten-free snacks have only 1 gram of sugar and 130 calories per serving. The brand’s development team spent several years perfecting its process to create from real ingredients a high-protein puff with an optimal crunchy texture and cheese flavor. In Good Hands Protein Puffs is the inaugural offering in a line of milk protein-based products made with Real California Milk and dairy ingredients from California dairy families using sustainable farming practices. A 1-ounce bag of puffs retails for a suggested $3.29. In Good Hands is part of California Dairies Inc., the largest member-owned milk marketing and processing cooperative in California, co-owned by more than 300 of the state’s dairy producers.