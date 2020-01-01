Health-conscious bakers will eagerly snap up Good Dee’s dairy-free, vegan-friendly and 100% naturally sweetened Dark Chocolate Chips. Known for its sweet and savory all-in-one baking mixes and such items as dairy-free frosting and sugar-free maple syrup, the brand targets those following gluten-, soy-, tree nut- and dairy-free diets, as well as people who have adopted keto and other low-carb regimens. Containing no sugar, maltitol or dairy, rich, decadent Good Dee’s Dark Chocolate Chips feature just four simple ingredients, among them nondairy cocoa butter and allulose -- the latter an all-natural sweetener that’s low on the glycemic index. With 3 grams of protein, 0 grams of added sugar, and 0 net carbs per serving, the product enables consumers of all eating habits to satisfy their chocolate cravings guiltlessly. A 9-ounce bag retails for a suggested $10.99.