Good Culture Wellness Probiotic Gut Shots

Good Culture, already known for its clean-label cottage cheese and probiotic sour cream, is entering a new category with Wellness Probiotic Gut Shots. The USDA organic shots combine probiotic- and protein-rich kefir, a cultured dairy product that tastes like a tart, drinkable yogurt, with such functional ingredients as turmeric, matcha, chaga and collagen. Containing 50 billion live and active cultures, Good Culture’s base of pasture-raised kefir supports digestive health and boosts immunity while rebalancing gut flora and improving digestion. The product is lightly sweetened with sweet potato juice and coconut sugar for a lower glycemic index, and contains no synthetic hormones, preservatives, gums or artificial ingredients. Available in four varieties -- Pineapple + Turmeric to support brain function and joint health; Vanilla + Collagen to strengthen hair, skin and nails; Chai + Matcha to provide calm, focused energy for mind and body; and Chocolate + Chaga to increase energy and bolster immunity. A 3.4-ounce bottle of any variety retails for a suggested $5.99.

 

