Good Culture Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese

Disruptive clean-label cultured-food brand Good Culture has debuted four additional products, including a squeezable classic sour cream pouch and its first-ever lactose-free line. The four products are made with simple ingredients, among them gut-friendly live and active cultures, enzymes, and pasture-raised milk sourced from small Midwestern family farms. The Squeezable Whole Milk Classic Sour Cream Pouch is a mess- and spoon-free solution that comes in a 12-ounce pouch retailing for a suggested $2.99. Available in a 15-ounce tub for a suggested retail price of $3.49, the Lactose Free Cottage Cheese offers 14 grams of protein per serving, while the Squeezable Lactose Free Sour Cream Pouch and Lactose Free Sour Cream Tub are available in a 12-ounce pouch for a suggested retail price of $2.99, and a 15-ounce tub for a suggested $2.99.