Golden Dough & Co. and La Panadería Dulce Dona Donuts

At the recent Sweets & Snacks Expo, Golden Dough Foods, the first company to introduce individually wrapped, full-sized yeast-raised doughnuts with an extended 75-day shelf life at mass scale, officially rolled out its Golden Dough & Co. and La Panadería Dulce brands. Developed with proprietary recipes, the light and airy doughnuts serve up a fresh-from-the-bakery experience for easy on-the-go snacking. The doughnuts come in five on-trend SKUs: Golden Dough & Co. offers Signature Golden Glaze, Strawberry Flavored Glaze and Hot Honey Flavored Glaze flavors, while La Panadería Dulce’s Dona line comes in Mango Flavored Glaze and Spicy Mango Flavored Glaze varieties. Both lines of pastries will be available at select retail chains across the nation beginning this summer. A 2.7-ounce package of any variety of either product line retails for a suggested $2.29. Golden Dough was founded by consumer packaged goods vet Wil Torres, who, among other career highlights, grew iconic doughnut brand Krispy Kreme’s national presence with a factory-to-shelf packaged pastry program when he was at TSW Foods.