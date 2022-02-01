Goldbelly Teams With Martha Stewart on Exclusive Baked Goods

Food e-commerce platform Goldbelly has joined forces with lifestyle maven Martha Stewart to offer some of her culinary creations available exclusively on Goldbelly.com. Items available at launch include a range of indulgent gourmet baked goods ranging in price from $59 to $79.

The full assortment consists of:

Kougin-Amann (8-pack - $79 + free shipping): Pronounced “queen uh-mon,” this item from the French region of Brittany is a layered pastry of dough, sugar and plenty of butter. When baked, the exterior caramelizes with crispy sugar, while the inside remains tender and flaky.

the French region of Danish Assortment (12-pack - $79 + free shipping): These flaky, buttery, golden-brown treats need to bake in the oven before they’re eaten. The pack contains an assortment of apricot, cherry and cream cheese danishes.

Martha’s Favorite Pastry Assortment (12-pack - $79 + free shipping): This brunch-worthy variety contains four each of Stewart’s signature All-Butter Croissants, Apricot Danishes and Kouign-Amanns, which need to bake in the oven before serving.

Croissant Assortment (12-pack - $79 + free shipping): The pack contains an assortment of four each of all-butter, chocolate and raisin swirl croissants, which need to bake in the oven before they’re eaten.

Martha’s Favorite Cookies (9-pack - $75 + free shipping): The pack contains three each of three of Stewart’s favorite big cookies: Kitchen Sink, Extraordinary Chocolate Chip and White Chocolate Pecan.

Alexis’ Cookies (12-pack - $59 + free shipping): Created by Stewart’s daughter, these chocolate chip cookies are thin, crisp, and chewy.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Goldbelly to bring my favorite baked cookies and pastries to their loyal customers, thoughtfully packaged in my signature Martha blue,” noted Stewart. “These cookies are baked using some of my life-long favorite recipes, and they make the perfect gifts for your loved ones or for yourself.”

“Martha is an American icon, and we’re excited to announce that food lovers can now Goldbelly her most loved recipes anywhere, nationwide," said Joe Ariel, co-founder and CEO of New York-based Goldbelly. “From buttery French croissants to luxurious kouign-amann to her famous ‘Kitchen Sink’ cookies, it’s like stopping in for a cozy brunch at Martha’s farmhouse.”

Last November, the e-retailer launched what it calls the first video platform for food e-commerce, Goldbelly TV. The initiative merges Goldbelly’s shopping experience with premium video content from top chefs and food makers all across the country, allowing viewers to order the foods they discover to arrive at their homes straight from the video platform. The company also revealed that veteran TV producer Art Edwards had joined the company to lead its new production arm, Goldbelly Studios.