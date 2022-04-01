Chicory Makes Recipes Shoppable on Martha Stewart’s Website

Select recipes on Martha.com will now be powered by Chicory thanks to a new partnership with global brand owner, marketer and media company Marquee Brands. Visitors to Martha Stewart’s website can now shop for ingredients directly on the site, using Chicory’s signature "Get Ingredients" button. Chicory is the first shoppable- recipe technology provider to integrate with Martha.com.

Leveraging its extensive recipe network, Chicory is a contextual commerce advertising platform that partners with CPG brands like Campbell’s and grocery retailers such as Wakefern to serve hyper-relevant ads to consumers in the moments when they’re planning their grocery purchases. Its "Get Ingredients" button can be found on more than 1,500 recipe websites, including Taste of Home, Delish, LandOLakes.com and thousands of influencer food blogs.

"With Martha.com, we are focused on using digital technology to extend and enhance the values that have built Martha Stewart into one of the most trusted brands in the world," said Neil Fiske, CEO of New York-based Marquee Brands. "We are always looking for new ways to improve and simplify our customers’ shopping experience. Therefore, we are thrilled to be partnering with Chicory to incorporate this new functionality on our recipe pages."

In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and one of America’s most trusted lifestyle influencers. Her branded products can be found in more than 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

Martha.com is an online platform that includes housewares, kitchen goods, recipes and more, with products designed and curated by Martha Stewart. In its recent expansion, the website aims to bring products to life, making it simple to explore and shop Martha’s favorite household items.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with Marquee Brands in this new chapter for Martha.com, and to be selected as their premier provider of shoppable-recipe technology," said Yuni Sameshima, CEO and co-founder of Chicory, which is also based in New York. "Together, we're simplifying the lives of shoppers, taking them from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks."

Marquee Brands isn’t the first media deal for Chicory. Over the summer, it partnered with PureWow, a digital media brand that specializes in women’s lifestyle content, to provide shoppable media and shoppable recipes for PureWow’s audience of home cooks and grocery shoppers. The partnership offers shopper marketers the opportunity to influence PureWow’s 90 million website visitors.

Martha.com is one of more than 1,500 sites that features Chicory’s shoppable-recipe technology. In addition to its "Get Ingredients" button, the company offers several digital tools geared toward publishers, CPG brands and grocery retailers looking to enhance the online user experience and drive items to carts.