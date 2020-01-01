Gojai Organic Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Grower-owned caffeinated beverage maker Gojai has launched its cornerstone line, Gojai Organic. One of the nation’s first organic gently caffeinated sparkling waters made from simple ingredients, among them real fruit oils, triple-filtered reverse-osmosis water and organic unroasted coffee beans -- one of the most natural sources of clean caffeine -- the beverage comes three light and refreshing flavors: Orange, Lemon and Grapefruit. One can contains the same amount of caffeine as a half-cup of coffee or a can of diet soda, without any calories, preservatives or sugar, making it an appropriate choice for those following a keto, low-sugar or low-carb diet. Gojai Organic retails for a suggested $1.99 per 12-ounce sleek can and a suggested $19.99 for a 12-pack.