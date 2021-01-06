Developed by an international team of research and development experts at parent company MOM Group, GoGo squeeZ AlmondBlend Pudding is the latest innovation from the brand of portable snack pouches. The nondairy, vegan almond-based line features 5 grams of plant-based protein and 30% less sugar compared with dairy puddings; is a good source of calcium (140 milligrams, or 10% Daily Value); and contains no preservatives or gluten. Available in four varieties -- chocolate, banana, cocoa-hazelnut and vanilla -- GoGo squeeZ AlmondBlend Pudding has 110 calories per serving. A four-count pack of 3-ounce BPA-free, shelf-stable pouches of any flavor retail for a suggested $3.79.