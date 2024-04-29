Squeezable pouch snack brand GoGo squeeZ has now come out with convenient GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes, which aims to disrupt the snack category with a recipe powered by real fruits and made especially for teens and young adults with active lifestyles. Containing 11-12 grams of sugar and 60 calories per serving, the gluten-, nut- and dairy-free product helps replenish potassium, sodium and magnesium, all key electrolytes that are lost in sweat during physical activity. GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes is also a good source of such antioxidants as vitamins C, A and E. The snack comes in three fruit-powered flavors – Strawberry Pineapple Orange, Cherry Raspberry Lime and Blueberry Strawberry Lemon – and retails for $9.99 for a 10-count pack of 3.9-ounce BPA-free, no-refrigeration-needed pouches of any variety. As the product continues to roll out to stores nationwide, GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blends with Electrolytes will be supported by a robust creative campaign focused on the joy of sports and physical activities. GoGo squeeZ is a brand of MOM Group.