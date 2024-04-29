GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blend With Electrolytes

Snack designed to support overall nutrition goals on the go
GoGo SqueeZ Active Fruit Blend With Electrolytes Main Image

Squeezable pouch snack brand GoGo squeeZ has now come out with convenient GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes, which aims to disrupt the snack category with a recipe powered by real fruits and made especially for teens and young adults with active lifestyles. Containing 11-12 grams of sugar and 60 calories per serving, the gluten-, nut- and dairy-free product helps replenish potassium, sodium and magnesium, all key electrolytes that are lost in sweat during physical activity. GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes is also a good source of such antioxidants as vitamins C, A and E. The snack comes in three fruit-powered flavors – Strawberry Pineapple Orange, Cherry Raspberry Lime and Blueberry Strawberry Lemon – and retails for $9.99 for a 10-count pack of 3.9-ounce BPA-free, no-refrigeration-needed pouches of any variety. As the product continues to roll out to stores nationwide, GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blends with Electrolytes will be supported by a robust creative campaign focused on the joy of sports and physical activities. GoGo squeeZ is a brand of MOM Group.

 

Other Popular Products

True Story Foods Protein Toppers

True Story Foods Protein Toppers Teaser

GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blend With Electrolytes

GoGo SqueeZ Active Fruit Blend With Electrolytes Teaser

KEY All-Natural Energy Drink

KEY Energy Drink Teaser

For More Details

$9.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds