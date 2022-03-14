In partnership with sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution company Boardwalk Frozen Treats, Godiva, the global leader in premium chocolate, has launched Godiva super-premium ice cream nationwide. Inspired by the iconic brand’s best-selling chocolate pieces and flavor profiles, the product line consists of Chocolate Strawberry Ice Cream, featuring strawberry ice cream with strawberry pieces, dark chocolatey swirl and dark chocolatey flakes; Midnight Swirl Ice Cream, featuring dark chocolate ice cream with a fudge swirl and dark chocolatey flakes; Hazelnut Crunch Ice Cream, featuring vanilla ice cream with chocolatey hazelnut swirl and crunchy hazelnut brittle pieces; Mint Medallion Ice Cream, featuring white mint ice cream with fudge swirl and dark chocolatey flakes; Praline Cone Crunch Ice Cream, featuring chocolate ice cream with dipped waffle cone pieces, almond praline crunchies and chocolate ribbon; Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream, featuring chocolate ice cream with salted caramel swirl and baked brownie pieces; and Caramel Embrace Ice Cream, featuring vanilla ice cream with milk chocolate caramel swirl, and milk chocolate caramel cups. A pint of any variety retails for a suggested $5.49.