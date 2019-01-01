Godiva Premium Baking Mixes

In partnership with CPG powerhouse General Mills, global chocolatier Godiva has introduced premium baking mixes, expanding its footprint into the baking aisle. Available in four dessert options inspired by the iconic brand’s indulgent sweets – Molten Lava Cakes, Brownie Cheesecake Swirl, Raspberry Chocolate Torte and Flourless Chocolate Torte – the baking mixes each feature 72 percent Dark Godiva chocolate callets and a disposable baking dish. Using the mixes, at-home bakers can craft premium desserts by adding just a few ingredients like eggs and butter. The mixes retail for a suggested $4.99 per package, with SKUs ranging in size from 7.7 ounces to 13.2 ounces.