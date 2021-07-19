GNC Expands into Meal Delivery

A retailer focused on holistic health and wellness is adding more to its plate. GNC announced that it is entering the meal delivery sector through a partnership with meal service provider RealEats.

It’s a natural extension for the retail brand, both literally and figuratively, company leaders say. "Helping our customers live well has been at the heart of what we do at GNC since we were founded in 1935 and has never been more relevant that it is today,” said Cam Lawrence, CFO of Pittsburgh-based GNC. “This exciting partnership was a natural fit for our business that expands our product line to include diverse and delicious meal options, and give GNC consumers access to fresh, healthy meals across multiple channels.”

GNC customers can choose from different meal bundles that can be ordered through the company’s website. Choices include meals designed for specific consideration or diets, such as meat-free or lower-calorie dishes. Available in vacuum-sealed packaging for quality, food safety and shelf life, RealEats meals are made with ingredients free of additives or preservatives, many of which are locally sourced.

The meal deliveries will begin later this year, with service available throughout the United States.

For RealEats, the partnership provides an opportunity to expand its footprint at a pivotal time of growth for the subscription meal delivery service. "I started RealEats as a busy, single dad who wanted to provide fresh, nutritious dinners for my two young boys, but didn't have the time to do grocery shopping, prepping, cooking and cleaning. Through this new partnership with GNC, we will be able to deliver our nutritious and delicious meals to a whole lot more people,” said Dan Wise, founder and CEO of the Geneva, N.Y.-based company.