GMA Augments Public Affairs, Regulatory Leadership Teams

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) has tapped two executives, Roberta Wagner and Spencer Pederson, to bolster its leadership team as the trade group gears up to rebrand as the Consumer Brands Association in January 2020.

Wagner will become GMA’s VP of regulatory and technical affairs effective Dec. 2. Wagner has spent 33 years in public service, most recently as the assistant administrator of the Office of Policy and Program Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the agency’s lead policy position. Before that, she was the deputy assistant administrator for the Office of Field Operations at FSIS, in which capacity she oversaw a workforce of 7,800 inspection program personnel, among them consumer safety officers and inspectors, public health veterinarians and food inspectors. Wagner spent 20 years with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, holding such roles as analytical chemist and associate director for Food Safety Modernization Act operations.