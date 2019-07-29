GMA Adds 2 Execs to Senior Leadership Team

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), which represents the world’s top consumer packaged goods companies, has completed its new senior leadership team under President and CEO Geoff Freeman by hiring Bryan Zumwalt as EVP of public affairs and Stacy Papadopoulos as general counsel and SVP of operations and special initiatives.

In his new role, Zumwalt, who was VP of federal affairs for the American Chemistry Council and worked on bipartisan congressional efforts to modernize the Toxic Substances Control Act, will head up all advocacy activities for Arlington, Va.-based GMA, including government relations, communications, research and ally development.

“Bryan is a tremendous addition to GMA,” noted Freeman. “He is a skilled and tested leader who is up to the challenge of delivering on our promise to rebuild one of Washington’s most venerable trade organizations.”

Papadopoulos, previously general counsel and interim CEO of the American Gaming Association (AGA), will now oversee GMA’s operations and initiatives, among them SmartLabel. During Papadopoulos’ tenure at AGA, the organization increased its trade show revenue by more than 50 percent and rolled out business initiatives that diversified its revenue.

“Stacy is an inimitable blend of operational and legal acumen and we are fortunate to bring her into the GMA family,” said Freeman. “I am confident that her demonstrated ability to create opportunity and add value will benefit our members and the industry as a whole.”

GMA has made big changes since Freeman took the helm in August 2018. The association’s current senior leadership team also includes Dr. Betsy Booren, EVP of science and technology, and Brandon Partridge, SVP of member engagement.