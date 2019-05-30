General Mills’ Harmening Named Chairman of GMA Board

General Mills CEO and chairman of the board Jeff Harmening has been elected as the new chairman of the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) board of directors.

“Jeff has already been a tremendous asset as a member of GMA’s board of directors, and I know he’ll be an excellent partner as chairman,” said GMA President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “During his 25-year career at General Mills, Jeff has developed a keen understanding of the CPG industry and his guidance and counsel will be invaluable as we continue to reimagine GMA.”

Harmening, who has served on the board since 2017, succeeds Vivek Sankaran, who was recently named CEO of Albertsons. The Clorox Co. CEO Benno Dorer was elected as the association’s vice-chairman of the board.

The 110-year-old trade organization is undergoing a major transformation to reimagine itself to better meet the needs of its member companies and represent the totality of the CPG industry.

“I’m thrilled to lead GMA’s board of directors as it enters into the next chapter in its storied history as the leading advocate for consumer packaged goods on Capitol Hill and around the country,” said Harmening. “I’m encouraged by the new direction of the organization and look forward to working with Geoff and the rest of the board during this pivotal time for the industry.”

Harmening joined General Mills in 1994 and has worked for the company in the United States and Europe. Under his leadership, General Mills has grown to the second-largest maker of natural and organic foods in the country.

The Grocery Manufacturers Association, which represents the world’s leading consumer packaged goods companies, has a mission to empower the industry to grow and thrive.