Giant Food Stores Salutes Employees at Annual Business Meeting

Giant Food Stores LLC honored the achievements of its store teams and associates at its recent annual business meeting, held in Lancaster, Pa. More 30 employees received awards recognizing their commitment to the company, dedication to customer service and ability to drive new initiatives.

“It’s impossible to be more proud than I am of this team, and this year’s award recipients embody all the values that Giant stands for,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of Carlisle, Pa.-based Food Stores. “I believe our team of 30,000 associates is what makes Giant so special, and together we are innovating, adapting, bringing families around the table, and totally laser-focused on our customers and our communities.”

The 2019 award winners are as follows:

Store Associates of the Year, awarded to a team-oriented store employee in each of the company’s 11 operating districts:

Joe Babylon, 1502 West Chester Pike, West Chester, Pa.

Gail Doherty, 240 Elizabeth Drive, Stephens City, Va.

Nikki Futer, 2395 York Road, Jamison, Pa.

Jack Harris, 2450 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

Jennifer Heiden, 1760 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, Pa.

Mark Howard, 136 Kline Village, Harrisburg, Pa. (also Top Store Associate company-wide)

Linda Kemmerer, 3070 Tilghman St., Allentown, Pa.

Christy Komorowski, 1465 W. Broad St., Quakertown, Pa.

Lora Spiker, 14635 Mt. Airy Road, Shrewsbury, Pa.

Christina Pulaski, 600 E. Lancaster Road, Reading, Pa.

Bonnie Wilson, 1320 Londontown Blvd., Eldersburg, Md.

The President’s Award went to Tim Santoro, district director of operations, Lancaster and York, Pa. This award honors an associate who contributes to the company’s success by uniting associates and encouraging them to take on new challenges, living by the company’s cultural values, and seeking ways to enhance customer shopping experiences.

Support Associate of the Year went to Christopher Brand, director, external communications and community relations. This award recognizes a team-oriented associate based at the company’s Carlisle, Pa., headquarters who consistently provides support to the stores.

Merchant of the Year went to Brian Lorenz, director, deli and bakery, and Marketer of the Year went to Dana Sherwood, design manager.

Category Team of the Year, given to a category team in each portfolio, was won by:

Beer and wine , Chad Kyollen, category manager

Fruit , Rob Backer, category manager

Frozen , Karen Brassel, category manager

Seafood , Bryan Beck, category manager

Household and pet , Henry Weber, category manager

Prepared foods, headed by Category Manager Rob Palmeri, was named the overall category team of the year.

As well as the awards ceremony, Giant Food Stores revealed $22.5 million in cash and product donations to its local communities in 2018. Among the total donations, which came from customers, associates, vendors and the company, were $10 million to anti-hunger organizations, $6.2 million to aid children, and more than $5 million toward making communities healthier.

“Last year we celebrated our 95th anniversary, and we want to extend one Giant thanks to our customers, associates and vendor partners who joined us in marking this milestone through their generous support of efforts to fight hunger and help kids in our local communities,” added Bertram.

Giant Food Stores has more than 170 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing more than 30,000 associates. The Giant family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, and Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod. Giant Food Stores’ parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.