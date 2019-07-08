Giant Food Stores Marks 100th Beer & Wine Eatery in PA

Giant Food Stores this week held the grand opening of its 100th Beer & Wine Eatery at its Lebanon store located at 835 Bowman Street. The grocer began selling beer in Pennsylvania in 2011, and opened its first Beer & Wine Eatery in 2016.

“The opening our 100th Beer & Wine Eatery is an exciting milestone for Giant as we continue to expand our unique offerings for our customers,” said Manuel Haro, VP of strategy at Giant Food Stores. “Our customers are at the heart of all we do – from the local products we carry to the services we provide – no decision is made without them in mind. Since the opening of our very first Beer & Wine Eatery, we’ve received positive feedback, with customers telling us how much they love the convenience of being able to pick up beer and wine at our stores, and we look forward to introducing this innovative concept to additional locations across the Commonwealth.”

Giant Food Stores received a restaurant liquor license from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, and its Indiana-based Martin’s Food Markets banner became the first Pennsylvania store in the chain to sell beer to customers in 2011. A location in Mechanicsburg, Pa., the first store to sell wine. According to Giant, it continues to obtain restaurant licenses from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board where available and where it makes strategic sense to introduce the Beer & Wine Eatery concept.

The restaurant offers hundreds of domestic, imported and craft beers, along with a vast wine selection. Customers can take advantage of a “mix-a-six” option enabling them to create their own 6-packs from a variety of craft beers, and can also choose from eat-in and take-out options including sandwiches, wraps, subs and salads.

“With more than 300 varieties of local and national brands available, our associates are ready to assist customers in making their selections for summer barbecues, celebratory occasions or to help them locate a new favorite beer or wine,” said Lebanon Store Manager Eric Ludwig.

The new eatery seats 30 and is open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores employs more than 32,000 associates at its 181 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and 100-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. The Giant Food Stores family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.