Giant Food Pharmacies Offering Vaccination Reviews

In addition to the seasonal flu shots available for adults and children at all of its stores, Giant Food pharmacies are offering all customers who get the shots a complimentary vaccination review. The short questionnaire, facilitated by a certified in-store pharmacist, is designed to determine whether consumers are missing any recommended vaccinations.

According to Landover, Md.-based Giant Food, the move is “part of [its] ongoing effort to support the wellbeing of customers.”

Administered by Giant Food pharmacists, the vaccinations require no appointment and are often covered in full by most insurance plans. Standard flu shots are available, including “quad” and high-dose vaccines, and pharmacists can advise on appropriate dosing based on age.

“As the flu season quickly approaches, Giant welcomes everyone to come speak to one of our specially trained, dedicated pharmacists about flu shots and how to stay healthy this flu season,” said Paul Zvaleny, the banner’s director of pharmacy operations. “It’s never too early to be taking preventative measures to stay healthy, and we are happy to offer the flu shot as well as tetanus, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations.”

Additionally, customers who receive a vaccination at a Giant Food in-store pharmacy will get a free coupon book with more than $28 in savings for various items and services at the grocery store chain.

Landover, Md.-based Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia – 153 of which have full-service pharmacies – and employs about 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.