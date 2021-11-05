The Giant Co. to Open 4 New Stores in Philly by 2023

The grocery scene is expanding in Philadelphia, with the addition of four new Giant stores over the next two years.

On May 10, The Giant Co. confirmed plans for three new Giant supermarkets and a Giant Heirloom Market in Philadelphia by 2023. Currently, the retailer operates five stores within the city.

The new locations, between 40,000 and 50,000 square feet, are designed to boost the banner’s neighborhood presence in Pennsylvania’s largest city and to accompany its omnichannel growth. The Giant Co. is the state’s second largest private employer, according to company information.

“The GIANT Co. is committed to Philadelphia and this expansion across our family of brands exemplifies our strategy in action,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The Giant Co. “We’re excited about our future in Philadelphia and to be expanding across the city, with stores designed for both families and commuters that meet the needs of each unique neighborhood.”

The expansion follows the opening this spring of its latest 65,000-square-foot flagship store in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across more than 20 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.