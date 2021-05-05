Giant Co. Engages Tone Networks to Develop Female Associates

The Giant Co. has teamed with Tone Networks, an enterprise solution supporting the professional and personal development of female employees, to provide the grocer’s workers access to Tone’s micro-learning platform. The content will be offered on The Giant Co.’s new learning and development platform, Giant University, which was created for employees to advance their careers and develop through new opportunities.

Tone is an online virtual video resource offering exclusive livestream events and a library of 1,200-plus micro videos dispensing advice and guidance from credentialed experts on such topics as career growth, executive presence, unconscious bias, well-being and work-life balance. The expert-driven content is available online and in apps 24/7 for members.

“Women have multiple responsibilities, so finding time to invest in themselves often falls off their to-do list," noted Gemma Toner, founder and CEO of New York-based Tone. “Our virtual micro-learning platform provides easily consumed content for women who want to get support and learn and grow continuously. Women have limited time to dedicate to their own development. Tone’s content provides timely, insightful information, as well as focused takeaways that are easily applied to daily life.”

“We support each of our team members fully and uniquely, including encouraging each other to learn and grow through new opportunities,” said Rebecca Lupfer, The Giant Co.’s VP center store, and executive sponsor of the company’s women’s networking group. “Tone Networks is a great complement to our own training and workforce development resources, enabling our team members to focus on specific topics that are of interest and importance to them.”

Tone additionally offers expert-led virtual Tone Talks, hour-long livestreamed coaching events on various topics that are relevant to women’s careers and reflect what's going on in the world that affects them. The Tone platform also enables corporate partners to host private live-streaming events for employees, across global locations, to promote a sense of community within an organization.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin's, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin's Direct. The Giant Co.'s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.