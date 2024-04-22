Ghost Protein Cereal

Functional offering comes in Peanut Butter and Marshmallow varieties
Ghost Protein Cereal Main Image

Lifestyle brand Ghost, which already offers sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements and apparel, is now entering the food category with a high-protein cereal line created in partnership with General Mills. Available in two flavors – 10.8-ounce Peanut Butter, containing 18 grams of protein and just 6 grams of sugar per serving, and 9.4-ounce Marshmallow, featuring General Mills’ iconic Lucky Charms marshmallows and 17 grams of protein per serving – crunchy Ghost Protein Cereal puffs are a good source of calcium and can serve as a healthy snack as well as a nutritious breakfast. Ghost recommends that advanced users upgrade to a Legend Bowl by adding a scoop of Ghost Protein to the cereal, along with their milk of choice. A box of either flavor of Ghost Protein Cereal retails for a suggested $9.99.

Other Popular Products

Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Variety 12-Pack

Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Teaser

Funfetti Ice Cream Cake

Funfetti Ice Cream Cake Teaser

Land O’ Frost Premium Sliced Hard Salami

Land O'Frost Premium Sliced Hard Salami Teaser

For More Details

$9.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds