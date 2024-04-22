Lifestyle brand Ghost, which already offers sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements and apparel, is now entering the food category with a high-protein cereal line created in partnership with General Mills. Available in two flavors – 10.8-ounce Peanut Butter, containing 18 grams of protein and just 6 grams of sugar per serving, and 9.4-ounce Marshmallow, featuring General Mills’ iconic Lucky Charms marshmallows and 17 grams of protein per serving – crunchy Ghost Protein Cereal puffs are a good source of calcium and can serve as a healthy snack as well as a nutritious breakfast. Ghost recommends that advanced users upgrade to a Legend Bowl by adding a scoop of Ghost Protein to the cereal, along with their milk of choice. A box of either flavor of Ghost Protein Cereal retails for a suggested $9.99.